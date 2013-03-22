Sigur Ros announce new album ‘Kveikur’: Watch a loud, wild new video

Sigur Ros’ last album was a little more abstract than most of their output, so maybe the Icelandic band has decided to re-incorporate some rock structure to their dream-like forms. Enter “Brennisteinn,” a new song and music video from the band’s forthcoming album “Kveikur.” The thing is a monster. It’s a very weird, exciting, morphing jam, but it’s also louder than what fans may be used to — of course, until it segues into Jonsi’s floating bridge.

“Floating bridge” may be one of the topographical features on the planet the video’s set on; the splashes of yellow and dripping silvers are strewn throughout the black-and-white landscape. Far out. The video was helmed by Andrew Huang, who — and this may not surprise you — recently directed videos for Bjork, for her “Biophilia” project.

“Kveikur” will be out June 18 via XL; it was produduced by the three members of Sigur Ros, Jón Þór Birgisson, Georg Holm and Orri Páll Dýrason and “sees the band shifting towards a more direct, aggressive sound,” according to a release. The band will be supporting it, in part, while they’re on tour, which is going on now. All dates are below.

Sigur Ros will also be stopping by “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” tonight (March 22), and will be performing another new song then.

The band’s last album, “Valtari,” was released last year and made it to No. 7 on The Billboard 200.

Here are Sigur Ros’ tour dates:

3/24/2013                   Washington, DC @ Patriot Center
3/25/2013                   New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
3/26/2013                   Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
3/27/2013                   Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre
3/29/2013                   Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Place
3/30/2013                  Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Air Canada Theatre Bowl
4/1/2013                     Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
4/2/2013                     Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
4/3/2013                     Saint Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
4/4/2013                     Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
4/6/2013                     Denver, CO @ 1st Bank
4/8/2013                    Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre
4/9/2013                     Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
4/10/2013                   Austin, TX @ Cedar Park Center
4/12/2013                   Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
4/13/2013                   Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/16/2013                   Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
4/17/2013                   San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic
4/19/2013                   Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
4/20/2013                  Indio, CA @ Coachella
5/10/2013                   Jakarta, Indonesia @ Istora Senayan
5/14/2013                   Toyko, Japan @ Nippon Budokan
5/15/2013                   Nagoya, Japan @ Zepp, Nagoya
5/16/2013                   Fukuoka, Japan @ Zepp, Fukuoka
5/17/2013                   Osaka, Japan @ Kobe World Hall, Osaka
5/19/2013                   Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Gymnastics Arena
5/21/2013                   Hong Kong, China @ Asia World Arena
5/25/2013                   George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival
5/26/2013                   Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
5/27/2013                   Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada @ Deer Lake Park
6/19/2013                   Dresden, Germany @ Junge Garde
6/21-23/2013              Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival (One performance, Date TBA)
6/21-23/2013              Neuhausen, Germany @ Southside Festival (One performance, date TBA)
6/23/2013                   Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
6/25/2013                   Warsaw, Poland @ Sowinskiego Amphitheatre
6/28/2013                  St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Openair
6/30/2013                  Cornwall, United Kingdon @ Eden Project
7/4/2013                     Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
7/6/2013                     Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
7/14/2013                   Joensuu, Finland @ Ilosaarirock Festival
7/18/2013                   Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Colours of Ostrava
7/20/2013                  Salacgriva, Latvia @ Positivus Festival
7/26/2013                   Ferrara, Italy @ Piazza Castello
7/27/2013                   Lucca, Italy @ City Square
7/28/2013                  Rome, Italy @ Ippodromo Delle Capennelle
8/30/2013                  Cheshire, United Kingdom @ Jodrell Bank
8/31/2013                   North Dorset, United Kingdom @ End of the Road Festival
11/16/2013                  Dublin, Ireland @ O2 Arena
11/19/2013                  Nottingham UK @ Nottingham Arena
11/20/2013                 Brighton UK @ Brighton Centre
11/21/2012                  London UK @ Wembley Arena
11/23/2013                 Luxembourg @ Rockhal
11/24/2013                 Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
11/25/2013                 Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
11/27/2013                 Malmo, Sweden @ Balgiska Hallen
11/28/2013                 Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
 

