Sigur Ros announce new album ‘Kveikur’: Watch a loud, wild new video

Sigur Ros’ last album was a little more abstract than most of their output, so maybe the Icelandic band has decided to re-incorporate some rock structure to their dream-like forms. Enter “Brennisteinn,” a new song and music video from the band’s forthcoming album “Kveikur.” The thing is a monster. It’s a very weird, exciting, morphing jam, but it’s also louder than what fans may be used to — of course, until it segues into Jonsi’s floating bridge.

“Floating bridge” may be one of the topographical features on the planet the video’s set on; the splashes of yellow and dripping silvers are strewn throughout the black-and-white landscape. Far out. The video was helmed by Andrew Huang, who — and this may not surprise you — recently directed videos for Bjork, for her “Biophilia” project.

“Kveikur” will be out June 18 via XL; it was produduced by the three members of Sigur Ros, Jón Þór Birgisson, Georg Holm and Orri Páll Dýrason and “sees the band shifting towards a more direct, aggressive sound,” according to a release. The band will be supporting it, in part, while they’re on tour, which is going on now. All dates are below.

Sigur Ros will also be stopping by “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” tonight (March 22), and will be performing another new song then.



The band’s last album, “Valtari,” was released last year and made it to No. 7 on The Billboard 200.

Here are Sigur Ros’ tour dates:

3/24/2013 Washington, DC @ Patriot Center

3/25/2013 New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/26/2013 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

3/27/2013 Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre

3/29/2013 Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Place

3/30/2013 Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Air Canada Theatre Bowl

4/1/2013 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

4/2/2013 Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

4/3/2013 Saint Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

4/4/2013 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

4/6/2013 Denver, CO @ 1st Bank

4/8/2013 Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre

4/9/2013 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

4/10/2013 Austin, TX @ Cedar Park Center

4/12/2013 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

4/13/2013 Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/16/2013 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/17/2013 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

4/19/2013 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

4/20/2013 Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/10/2013 Jakarta, Indonesia @ Istora Senayan

5/14/2013 Toyko, Japan @ Nippon Budokan

5/15/2013 Nagoya, Japan @ Zepp, Nagoya

5/16/2013 Fukuoka, Japan @ Zepp, Fukuoka

5/17/2013 Osaka, Japan @ Kobe World Hall, Osaka

5/19/2013 Seoul, South Korea @ Olympic Gymnastics Arena

5/21/2013 Hong Kong, China @ Asia World Arena

5/25/2013 George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival

5/26/2013 Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

5/27/2013 Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada @ Deer Lake Park

6/19/2013 Dresden, Germany @ Junge Garde

6/21-23/2013 Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival (One performance, Date TBA)

6/21-23/2013 Neuhausen, Germany @ Southside Festival (One performance, date TBA)

6/23/2013 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

6/25/2013 Warsaw, Poland @ Sowinskiego Amphitheatre

6/28/2013 St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Openair

6/30/2013 Cornwall, United Kingdon @ Eden Project

7/4/2013 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

7/6/2013 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/14/2013 Joensuu, Finland @ Ilosaarirock Festival

7/18/2013 Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Colours of Ostrava

7/20/2013 Salacgriva, Latvia @ Positivus Festival

7/26/2013 Ferrara, Italy @ Piazza Castello

7/27/2013 Lucca, Italy @ City Square

7/28/2013 Rome, Italy @ Ippodromo Delle Capennelle

8/30/2013 Cheshire, United Kingdom @ Jodrell Bank

8/31/2013 North Dorset, United Kingdom @ End of the Road Festival

11/16/2013 Dublin, Ireland @ O2 Arena

11/19/2013 Nottingham UK @ Nottingham Arena

11/20/2013 Brighton UK @ Brighton Centre

11/21/2012 London UK @ Wembley Arena

11/23/2013 Luxembourg @ Rockhal

11/24/2013 Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

11/25/2013 Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

11/27/2013 Malmo, Sweden @ Balgiska Hallen

11/28/2013 Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

