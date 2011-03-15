‘Silent Hill’ stars return for 3D sequel ‘Revelations’

Radha Mitchell (“The Crazies,” “Pitch Black”), Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings,” HBO”s upcoming “Game of Thrones”), and Deborah Kara Unger (“Shake Hands with the Devil”) are set to star in Davis Films’ “Silent Hill: Revelations 3D.” All three are reprising their roles from the first “Silent Hill” film.

The cast also includes Adelaide Clemens (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) and Kit Harington (also in “Game of Thrones”).

The film will be written and directed by Michael Bassett (“Deathwatch”), with Davis Films’ Samuel Hadida and Don Carmody producing.

“It wouldn’t be the same without some of the original Silent Hill cast,” Bassett said in a press release. “Sean, Radha and Deborah’s return will certainly thrill fans of the franchise and compliment Revelations stars Adelaide and Kit.”

“Silent Hill: Revelation 3D” is based on Konami’s horror videogame franchise, which has spawned 8 main games, several spin-off games, and multiple books and comic books. The first “Silent Hill” film, directed by Christophe Gans, was released in 2006 and grossed over $100 million worldwide.