‘Silicon Valley’ recap: Richard tackles the art of negotiation

The many annoyances of starting a business, any business, are well-fertilized comic turf, and “Silicon Valley” has managed to take broad swipes at quite a few in a short window of time. This week, Richard discovers the name is the thing, and while the business name he wants — Pied Piper — inspires near universal revulsion (Jared makes the point that the fairy tale “is about a predatory flautist who murders children in a cave”), he's willing to fight for it. I'm not sure if this week is more about Richard showing he has the guts to go far or simply proof that he has that asshole quality Erlich so values, but it was pretty funny nonetheless.
As we know, Richard wasn't able to cash Peter's $200,000 check last week because he hasn't filed the name Pied Piper as a business yet, and Jared has even worse news — Pied Piper is already the name of a sprinkler company. Richard decides to visit the owner, a crusty old guy who isn't all that interested in that dadgum technology. While it's pretty clear this is a set-up — crusty doesn't mean stupid — one of the funnier moments in the show is watching him soften up toward the twitchy Richard (Thomas Middleditch), noting, “my son has Asperger's, too.”
Richard thinks his handshake deal settles the matter (it doesn't) and celebrates by buying a margarita maker for the guys. It's at BevMo that Richard stumbles across another business speedbump — a clueless wannabe app creator (and BevMo employee) with a horrifically bad idea, more interested in complaining about his plight than helping Richard carry his box to the car. Later, when Richard returns the margarita maker, this same employee has heard buzz about Pied Piper — and somehow takes Richard's inability to tell him how stupid his app idea is as an endorsement. It's more of a Hollywood moment than a Palo Alto moment, I think (on another show, this guy would be tucking a bad script into Richard's hands), but still effective.
While most of the storyline revolves around Richard's quest to be the one and only Pied Piper in town (and most of the punchlines go to his housemates slamming both the name and the cheesy shirts he has made — Dinesh describes the design as, “It looks like a guy sucking a dick with another dick tucked behind his ear for later, like a snack dick”), there's still room for Peter Gregory. Well, a little bit of room.
It's hard to imagine the show without Christopher Evan Welch (who died last year — though there's no mention of that on his HBO.com bio). His awkward billionaire genius is spot-on and maybe my favorite performance in the entire show. This week he was given a slim storyline about the crazy-like-a-fox logic behind Peter's fixation on Burger King, but Welch owned the few scenes he was in. I hate knowing there are only so many of these in the can.
But Welch isn't surrounded by slackers. This week's banter between Dinesh and Gilfoyle about the latter's illegal immigrant status (he's from Canada) was predictable stuff, but Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr had the old married couple banter needed to make it sing.
I'm not 100 percent sold on Erlich as a character. Sometimes he seems too dunderheaded to have ever lucked into Silicon Valley money (his blathering to the press only served to create problems for Richard this week), and I had higher hopes for his mushroom-induced hallucination — the idea that he'd be chanting the Hooli slogan of “making the world a better place” was a disappointment. Still, he serves a purpose, giving Richard a place to dump his worries — even though they're almost always dismissed.
After the expected banter between Richard and the Pied Piper sprinkler guy (he discovers Pied Piper is all over the Internet because of Erlich and demands $250,000, after which Richard finds his inner asshole long enough to negotiate him back down to the agreed-upon $1,000), Richard walks away with the win — and a name everyone working with him really hates.
It's two steps forward, one step back, and the tango continues as Hooli's competing product steamrolls toward production (we're reminded by a fabulously ridiculous ad about how smaller files could lead to “smaller” cancer and world hunger). The ticking clock of Big Corporate in the background adds some urgency to Richard's plight to undercut the silliness, and there's no reason to believe Mike Judge will serve up a happy ending — we've already been reminded about Beta being trumped by VHS. Yes, criticisms that “Silicon Valley” is a marginally smarter “Big Bang Theory” aren't wrong, but it's not a bad way to spend half an hour, either.
Do you think Pied Piper has a chance against Hooli? What do you think of the name Pied Piper?
I dunno. 3 episodes in and I’m not loving this show as much as I hoped I would. I’ll watch a few more episodes but so far I don’t find it that funny.
Office Space was a more relatable show to people who worked in an office environment, but this show seems to be aimed at those in IT. I could see most people not getting it. But then again, Big Bang Theory seems to have a wide appeal.
Office Space was meant to be relatable because it was about the average white collar office worker. If you’ve worked in an office, you can relate to it.
Silicon Valley is relatable to people who work in the tech space and startup communities. If you’re someone who keeps up with blogs like TechCrunch this is very familiar territory. I work in the tech space and live in a very startup focused region so this show hits the nail on the head in so many ways.
@ModSuperstar — I don’t work in the tech space (beyond writing for a Web site, I guess) but I still find a lot of this relatable. Much of what our tech guys are going through applies to anyone working for a big business or trying to start a small business. A lot of Hooli’s marketing looks like stuff we see on TV — I swear they borrowed a little big of pretentiousness from a BP ad that was pulled a while back.
Marginally smarter Big Bang Theory? That’s pretty brutal. Silicon Valley and Community are the prime rib of nerd comedies, BBT is dog food.
“Big Bang Theory” is by no means a favorite of mine, to be clear — I’m speaking more to the inside-tech aspect of “Sillicon Valley” than the quality of the humor. Lots of tech people have dinged the show for not being sufficiently inside baseball and/or business-savvy (I listened to a rant yesterday about how “stupid” Richard was not to have registered his business for an LLC, for example) which I think is unfair — for “Sillicon Valley” to go “smarter” would be alienating, I think.
The reality is with startups is they are just people with good ideas. I actually know a few people who did get acquired by a tech giant and it’s not like they were people with major business acumen. They were just a bunch of devs who wrote something useful. I think usually when it comes to startup acquisitions they are a little further along with their business plan than Pied Piper is, but that’s the story they’re telling.
@ModSuperstar — Yeah, it really doesn’t bother me that they’re clueless about certain aspects of starting a business. Even if we can assume a lot of people know you have to get the rights to a name before you use it, I’m not sure how many people who aren’t business owners know exactly what that entails. Besides, if Richard makes a mess of things most of us know nothing about, a certain percentage of the audience will check out.
I started appreciating Erlich more in this episode. I liked the mushroom scene, and then him coming back with his own reincarnation in tow was very cool. I started feeling warmer toward all the guys actually, in this episode, which was great!
I think my moment of liking Erlich was when he told Richard he made the right decision in not taking the 10 million bucks — that seemed real and yet unexpected. I thought the tripping out had so much potential to be so much more that it disappointed me. Still, this is an excellent ensemble — I just need some time, I think, to embrace Erlich.
This episode seemed to flesh out the characters a little more, which is something that needed to happen. We’ve seen Richard a fair bit, but learning back story for those other characters is definitely important.
I thought this was the best episode yet.
I’m not entirely sympathetic with the characters yet – they’re not too endearing and while you’re rooting for them, you’re not exactly gunning for them yet.
I do think it’s a good show though, they should step up the character development a little. This episode was great for Christopher Evan Welch’s character! Hopefully they can treat the rest much the same.
I’ll keep watching – I hope this show goes the way of Parks and Rec. It had a solid, but not great first season, the characters were finding their feet and the show was finding it’s voice. It wasn’t until mid-season 2 that it really began to shine.
A bit more humour or warmth, some camaraderie and development between the guys in the house would be great.
Oh, and some further development / inclusion of female characters wouldn’t hurt.
I totally understand why it’s main pool of characters are male at the moment – it can be argued that it’s accurate to a degree, it’s pretty rational to see that these guys aren’t exactly associating with girls much and it’s a slow burn on the characters as it is right now.
But come end of season 1, into season 2, it’ll hopefully spread out a little more.