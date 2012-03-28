Silversun Pickups will head to your ‘Neck of the Woods’ on new album

03.28.12

Silversun Pickups are back with a new album of crunchy guitar jams partially inspired by their continued love of ’90s alt-rock heroes Smashing Pumpkins.

For “Neck of the Woods,” the indie group, who worship at the altar of Corgan, picked a big-time producer to embiggen their already huge guitar-driven sound; Jacknife Lee has worked with the likes of U2, Weezer and REM).

“Bloody Mary (Nerve Endings)” acts as the first single. The slow-burning ditty begins with some relentless snare work covered in shoegaze haze, before singer Brian Aubert’s nasally voice cuts through the din and the song’s melody comes into focus. Longtime fans should be pleased.

Hear it below:

The band’s last album, “Swoon,” debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2009.

“Neck of the Woods” will be released May 8 on Dangerbird Records. The band will tour throughout 2012 and 2013. Dates should be announced soon.

TAGSBloody Marybrian aubertJacknife LeeNeck of the Woodssilversun pickups

