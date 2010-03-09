Simon & Garfunkel set a new round of concert dates

We still think they can”t stand each other, but man, they make beautiful music together: Simon & Garfunkel, who stole the show at the 25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame concerts last year, will embark on one of their relatively rare tours starting April 24 at New Orleans Jazzfest.
We believe everyone should hear Art Garfunkel sing “Bridge over Troubled Water”-one of the most beautiful songs ever written-live at least once. Here’s your chance.
Sat 4/24 – New Orleans LA – Jazz & Heritage Festival
Thu 4/29 – Vancouver BC – General Motors Place
Sat 5/1 – Edmonton AB – Rexall Place
Sun 5/2 – Calgary AB – Pengrowth Saddledome
Tue 5/4 – Saskatoon SK – Credit Union Centre
Wed 5/5 – Winnipeg MB – MTS Centre
Fri 5/7 – Fargo ND – Fargodome
Sat 5/8 – St. Paul MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun 5/9 – Madison WI – Kohl Center Arena
Tue 5/11 – Detroit MI – TBA
Wed 5/12 – Toronto ON – Air Canada Centre
Fri 5/14 – Ottawa ON- Scotiabank Place
Sat 5/15 – Montreal QC – Bell Centre
