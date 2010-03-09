Simon & Garfunkel set a new round of concert dates

We still think they can”t stand each other, but man, they make beautiful music together: Simon & Garfunkel, who stole the show at the 25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame concerts last year, will embark on one of their relatively rare tours starting April 24 at New Orleans Jazzfest.

We believe everyone should hear Art Garfunkel sing “Bridge over Troubled Water”-one of the most beautiful songs ever written-live at least once. Here’s your chance.

Sat 4/24 – New Orleans LA – Jazz & Heritage Festival

Thu 4/29 – Vancouver BC – General Motors Place

Sat 5/1 – Edmonton AB – Rexall Place

Sun 5/2 – Calgary AB – Pengrowth Saddledome

Tue 5/4 – Saskatoon SK – Credit Union Centre

Wed 5/5 – Winnipeg MB – MTS Centre

Fri 5/7 – Fargo ND – Fargodome

Sat 5/8 – St. Paul MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun 5/9 – Madison WI – Kohl Center Arena

Tue 5/11 – Detroit MI – TBA

Wed 5/12 – Toronto ON – Air Canada Centre

Fri 5/14 – Ottawa ON- Scotiabank Place

Sat 5/15 – Montreal QC – Bell Centre