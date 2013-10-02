Simon Kinberg has been announced as a new writer for Fox’s ‘Fantastic Four’ film

Okay, so I finally figured it out. “Simon Kinberg” isn’t actually a single person. It’s a collective of people who are able to crank out massive amounts of work at any given moment. He’s part of the team of writers working on “Star Wars,” he’s a jack-of-all-trades on “X-Men: Days Of Future Past,” he just had “Elysium” in theaters, and now he’s also writing “Fantastic Four” while he produces Mark Millar’s “Kindergarten Heroes.”
Is that correct?
Is that seriously what is happening?
Holy cow, see what I mean? No way one guy’s doing all of that at the same time.
Sure, the story broke earlier today about the Mark Millar thing, and then later in the day, word came that he’s onboard to write “Fantastic Four.” What that means, of course, is that he’s the latest man into the pool. No word about whether or not he’s already commenced, or if they’re still putting together notes or what he was brought in to do. We do know that Jeremy Slater and Seth Grahame-Smith both had previously been reported as working on it, and there were reports that Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz also spent some time on it. Slater was first man in, signing on with Josh Trank back at the start of all of this, and there’s a chance those two will share a co-story credit in the final film.
Trank is still officially the director, and I’m curious how much of the various drafts he’s attached to. Is this the same story he signed on to tell with some revisions? Or is this something totally different but using the same characters? What’s really important to Fox here, and you almost can’t blame them for it, is the release date. They have to get something off the ground at a certain point because that’s the way all of their Marvel contracts work. There will come a point where Marvel just won’t renew, where Fox will let the property revert. I think they’re a long way off, though. Those earlier films feel like as much of a false start now as the Corman tax-shelter version.
At this point, I don’t know what sort of story they’re going for in “Fantastic Four,” and I’m not sure what to expect from the film in terms of style or attitude. Trank and whoever ends up working on the film as writers all have a pretty big canvass there, with a lot of possibilities. We’ve seen two “Fantastic Four” movies, and I’m not sure I think either one of them really figured out why “Fantastic Four” stories are fun when they’re fun.
That’s all I truly require from one of these at this point. I’m not hung up on the details anymore. I just want to recognize the spirit of what I appreciate about something in the new version. In the case of “Fantastic Four,” I want some of the gee, whiz, science is great attitude of the book’s early days, some of the spirit of adventure that they represented. Oh, you got bombarded with gamma rays? Well, sack up. You’re a superhero. Now get back to your awesome science. I want the family dynamic. Sue and Johhny, Sue and Reed, Johnny and Ben, Ben and Reed… those are great relationships, and all you have to do is set them up right and then be honest about how you play all of them.
Look, like any comic property, there are so many different versions of “Fantastic Four” over the years that what I love may not be what anyone else loves about the characters. It’s a tough gig, especially since we’ve seen the “swing and a miss” versions already. That second one is an improvement, but it goes from “No way” to ‘Still not right but I can see what you’re trying to do.” It’s not a good film. It’s certainly not the real Fantastic Four. But it’s not a rank insult, either.
Kinberg’s a closer. He’s a guy studios will sign off on when they have to decide whether or not they’re going to make a movie. His movies have been big enough consistently enough that he’s in that very short list now. I can’t see them bringing him on if they felt like they were still way far off the mark. That’s not what you pay him for at this point. Slater is a very good writer, and I’ve enjoyed the spec stuff of his I’ve read. I’ve read a lot of Kinberg drafts of things over the years, too, and I think Simon is a guy you apply in very particular ways. My read on this is that they must be close if they’re paying Kinberg’s rate, and they’ve already got a release date, so it’s time to stop dithering. Let’s see how long it is before they officially start now.
I’m curious to see, once this whole thing is done and when the film comes out, what all of this behind-the-scenes energy results in. I’m rooting for them. I’d love to take my boys to see a great movie about these characters. I really would.
The horrors of the first two movies still echo through my brain. What was done to Dr. Doom was just…so wrong. I would love to see a GREAT Fantastic Four movie that harkens back to the good ‘ol Kirby days– crazy wierd machines and “Kirby Dots” and all–I think the FF should be casted just a bit older though, the FF always were a bit older then the majority of most teams. A group of 20 somethings wouldn’t seem right to me.I want to hope that Trank will do it right but the lack of casting this late in the game really does have me worried. Honestly I would love to see this just revert back to Marvel. If there is anything I want to see in the “MCU” it’s Banner, Stark, and Richards in the lab together. Trank is good news and so is Kinberg but if they are just getting it out to get it out then don’t bother. I want to be excited about this movie soooo badly. So far, not so much…
How much longer does Fox have to make another FF movie before the rights revolve back to Marvel? Elektra was released in 2005 and Daredevil rights went earlier this year. Given that the FF sequel was released in 2007, is it responsible to think that Fox has a small window to begin production?
I’m wondering about that myself. Is the window so small that it is still a possibility the reboot falls apart and rights revert? Like, Trank get cold feet with proposed changes and bails?
A lot of the rumors I’ve read about the various scripts for Trank’s FF movie revolve around it sort of being an adaptation of the “youth-enized” Ultimate version. If thre reason for the delay in getting this off this ground is attributable to FOX getting cold feet about committing to that take, that’s a good thing, in my book. Maybe Kinberg was hired to bring the script back to a more iconic, recognizable version? I hope?
I’d like to see them get back Michael Chikils as The Thing as he was perfectly casted and the only great performance in the entire 2 films and deserves another chance.
Yes, but it should certainly be motion capture this around, or at least a combination of practical animatronic and motion-capture.I just thought the make-up effects on the original were just so terrible.
I liked Chiklis, but they definitely won’t do that as it would carry an association with the previous films that they absolutely will not want.
One thing I’d love to see would be recreation of the first issue, with the team battling that giant monster on the streets of New York. That’s the kind of adventure and excitement that I’d love to see.
xXx: State of the Union, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, X-Men: The Last Stand, Jumper, Sherlock Holmes, and This Means War.
Those are, I believe, all the movies Simon Kinberg has written, and as far as I’m concerned, they were all pretty terrible(full disclosure, I’ve not seen xXx: State of the Union or this Means war, but I’m inclined to trust the critical consensus). Maybe some or all of them were great screenplays that somehow lost there way, but until his name is attached to a finished product that’s, you know, good, I’m gonna have a hard time getting excited about his upcoming stuff. Especially when it’s a franchise I actually care about like X-Men or Star Wars (didn’t realize he was involved with that).
*their