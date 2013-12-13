Simon Pegg explains why he’s not interested in ‘Ant-Man’

(CBR) Simon Pegg won”t star in Edgar Wright”s “Ant-Man,” if for no other reason than this: Pegg doesn”t think it”s a good idea.

“If I was Edgar, I wouldn”t cast me in “Ant-Man,” because I think he obviously has to spread his wings as a director and be seen not to just come with me as a package,” the actor told SFX Magazine. “We need to do things separately so we don”t ultimately get seen as coming as a double act. You know, ‘Ant-Man’ would be enormous fun to be in, but I think Ant-Man himself has to be a lot younger than me for a start. And there probably isn”t a part for me. If Edgar asked me, I”d think about it. But as his friend and his lawyer, I would advise strongly against asking me.”

There you have it: clearly defined reasons why Pegg shouldn”t star in “Ant-Man,” from Pegg himself. Can we officially stop asking Pegg the “Ant-Man” question now, please? Besides, it looks like the search for the “Ant-Man” lead is down to two names: Paul Rudd and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Speaking of whom, Rudd was recently asked about the “Ant-Man” buzz, but stopped short of confirming … anything, really. “That”s all rumors, man,” Rudd told Absolute Radio. “There”s nothing I know, sorry.”

“Ant-Man” arrives on July 31, 2015. Expect casting announcements in the next few weeks.