‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ casts Stacy Keach as villain of ‘pure evil’

02.06.13 6 years ago

“Bourne Legacy” thesp Stacy Keach is headed for Sin City.

The Golden Globe-winning actor has signed on to play a key villain in Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s forthcoming sequel “A Dame to Kill For,” joining a cast that includes such names as Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Josh Brolin, Rosario Dawson and Dennis Haysbert.

Keach will play the role of heavily-scarred mob boss Herr Wallenquist, a character from Miller’s original comic whom the author describes as “the one man who can’t be redeemed in Sin City. He is pure evil.” (Eesh.)

The news was broken by Variety.

Keach’s recent credits include a series regular role on FX’s short-lived boxing drama “Lights Out” and a supporting part in Oliver Stone’s “W.” He recently completed shooting on Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska” opposite Bruce Dern and Will Forte.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” hits theaters on October 4.

