‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ offers red band trailer

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” may not have had the best of Comic Con panels this past weekend, but that doesn't mean that audiences won't be in for a treat when the movie finally opens in less than a month. To further whet your appetite for that moment, we have a red band trailer from this weekend's festivities to share.

The sequel reunites co-directors Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller and features two different of Miller's stories being combined. The large cast includes Josh Brolin, Eva Green, Jessica Alba, Mickey Rourke, Rosario Dawson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Bruce Willis.

Rodriguez and Miller also brought us the first “Sin City” film, which opened in 2005, and this sequel has been in the works for a long time. In fact, at one point it was due to open last October before being pushed to this August.

In terms of what you'll see in this particular trailer, most notably, the film continues the franchise's unique comic book visual style, offering up mainly black and white images with hints of color here and there. There are also a couple of explosions, more than a little blood, bits of shadowed nudity, and a fun song playing in the background. It is then, almost certainly what you would expect from the movie and more than enough to get people excited for the release.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” roars into theaters on August 22nd.