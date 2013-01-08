‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ swaps out Clive Owen for Josh Brolin

Only a day after it was revealed that “Looper” star Joseph Gordon-Levitt would be joining the cast of Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For,” two more thesps have been announced for the hard-boiled follow-up.
“Gangster Squad” star Josh Brolin and “Law & Order: SVU”‘s Christopher Meloni have both signed on for the upcoming graphic novel adaptation, joining an all-star cast that includes returning members Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson and Jamie King and newbies Dennis Haysbert (stepping in for the late Michael Clarke Duncan as Manute), Jamie Chung (on board to replace Devon Aoki in the role of Miho) and Gordon-Levitt. Brolin has been tapped to replace Clive Owen in the role of Dwight McCarthy, while Meloni will be playing the part of an unnamed cop (a role Deadline describes as a major one).
Though “A Dame to Kill For” is being billed as a sequel to the first “Sin City” film, the story featuring Dwight actually takes place prior to “A Big Fat Kill,” the segment in the 2005 original that had Owen in the role. It should be noted that casting a completely different actor actually tracks with the story from the comics, in which Dwight comes out of a major plastic surgery to correct severe facial wounds with a completely different appearance.
“Dwight is a constant character throughout the ‘Sin City’ world and ‘A Dame To Kill For’ is a defining episode in his life,” said returning co-directors Rodriguez and Miller in a statement. “We’re looking forward to Josh’s take on Dwight.”
Brolin will next be seen in this weekend’s period crime thriller “Gangster Squad” opposite Ryan Gosling, Nick Nolte, Emma Stone, Sean Penn and Anthony Mackie. Meloni, meanwhile, has a major role in the upcoming Jackie Robinson biopic “42” directed by Brian Helgeland and a smaller one in this summer’s “Man of Steel.”
“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is currently filming at Rodriguez’s Troublemaker Studios in Austin, Texas. It’s slated for release on October 4, 2013.
Happy with the addition of Brolin and Meloni to the cast? Let us know in the comments.
Who will replace Brittany Murphy as Shellie?
Wasn’t the major hold up of this movie that Miller was writing a whole new graphic novel where Nancy gets revenge for Hartigan killing himself and that it was going to be one of the stories incorporated in Sin City 2??? All the stories recently have no mention of this!
Bullshit. Clive was so awesome in that role in the original. Just because Brolin is hotter right now they go with that? Oh well. This project is probably going to be a disappointment.
There’s a reason why Clive Owen is being replaced, it’s part of Sin City’s story. I don’t want to spoil it for you but if you’re interested just read the graphic novels.
I covered the reason for replacing him in the article (third paragraph)
^ that was actually covered in the first film; so unless they’re saying he’s had 2 facial reconstructions, it makes no sense what so ever to do it again – btw, the connect with Fb buttons do squat
kotton, i think ur confused cuz a dame to kill for is a prequel so they arent saying he has had 2 surgeries,josh is what dwight looked like b4 he had it then clive is how he looked after he had it so idk bro straighten out ya facts b4 ya judge it