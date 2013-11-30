‘Sin City’ and ‘The Mist’ coming to TV from the Weinstein Company

The Weinstein Company are currently in the midst of a competitive Oscar season, and already have a big movie slate ready for 2014.

But now they’re turning their attention to the small screen.

The studio, run by brothers Harvey and Bob Weinstein, is looking to develop tube versions of their recent films “Sin City,” “The Mist,” “Scream” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” along with a handful of other high-profile TV series.

The move means that TWC will be investing equally in film and TV going forward. “The way to add stability to the company is to be in the television business,” Harvey Weinstein told The NY Times.

2005’s “Sin City” was co-directed by Robert Rodriguez and comic book creator Frank Miller. The duo will be actively involved in the new TV series as well, which is planning to quickly follow the upcoming 2014 sequel “Sin City: A Dame to Die For.”

Although the series is a long way off, the sequel will star Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen, and Bruce Willis, plus newcomers Josh Brolin, Jamie Chung, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Lady Gaga.

Former “Walking Dead” exec producer Frank Darabont, who directed 2007’s “The Mist,” will also have a hand in the TV version. They’re planning to adapt the Stephen King story about an inter-dimensional monster invasion into a 10-episode miniseries.

Bob Weinstein, who runs the TWC-affiliated Dimension Films, is also prepping an MTV pilot based on Wes Craven’s “Scream” franchise.

Meanwhile, last year’s multiple-Oscar nominee “Silver Linings Playbook” could be turned into a series, with some involvement from “August: Osage County” creator Tracy Letts.

Another high-profile show in the making is a 10-episode series inspired by the 10 Commandments, with Lee Daniels (“The Butler”), Madonna, Ryan Coogler (“Fruitvale Station”) and Craven all being eyed as possible directors. The mini is being produced to air on WGN.

The other series being developed are a martial arts adventure series about Marco Polo for Netflix; a 14- episode adaptation of Tolstoy’s epic “War and Peace”; the BBC series “Stan and Ollie,” centering on Laurel and Hardy’s latter days; the 10-episode ancient Egyptian drama “Book of the Dead” and an “Entourage-like” comedy “based loosely on the adventures of the celebrity chef Michael Chiarello.”

The Weinsteins have also picked up the TV rights to the British crime series “Peaky Blinders,” and the acclaimed 2008 Italian gangster movie “Gomorrah.”