‘Sin City’ star Devon Aoki will play DC superhero Katana on ‘Arrow’

(CBR) “Arrow” will add more DC Comics characters to the show in its upcoming third season: Deadline reported Tuesday afternoon that Devon Aoki will play Katana, one of Oliver's mentors in the Hong Kong-set flashbacks.

Katana was created by writer Mike W. Barr and artist Jim Aparo, and first introduced in 1983's “The Brave and the Bold” #200. Frequently depicted as part of the Outsiders team, Katana was the titular star of a 10-issue solo series that ran last year, and part of the main “Justice League of America” cast.

Also known as Tatsu Yamashiro, in DC's comics Katana is known for wielding the Soultaker sword — which, just like it sounds, takes the souls of its victims. The character has also appeared in “Batman: The Brave and the Bold,” and was a main character in recent animated series “Beware the Batman.”

Aoki's time on screen has been limited in recent years, with her last credited role in 2009's “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Undead.”

She played Miho in 2005's original “Sin City” film, based on Frank Miller's series of Dark Horse Comics graphic novels, though the role will be played by Jamie Chung in sequel “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For,” scheduled for release in August.