Sissy Spacek scrubs in for CBS medical pilot

Sissy Spacek is trading in “Big Love” and taking up a lead role in a new John Wells doctor drama.

Fresh off the HBO stint, the Oscar-nominated actress has been tapped for the CBS pilot, backed by Warner Bros., penned by Hannah Shakespeare and to be directed by Christopher Chulack.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Spacek plays a doctor in charge of a mobile, volunteer medical team that travels nationally and internationally. Her character itself is plighted by cancer and also struggles with her own daughter being on the team.

Originally scripted for a man, the lead character Adrian was changed to Adrianne, a move that NBC did, too, with Kathy Bates in their forthcoming legal pilot “Kindreds.”