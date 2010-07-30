Six reasons why ‘Scott Pilgrim’ may save your summer

The media always complains that Hollywood throws too many sequels and dumb comedies down moviegoers throats, but after a horribly shaky start in May, the offerings for the summer movie season have started to turn around. From Chris Nolan’s blockbuster “Inception” to indie word of mouth hit “The Kids Are All Right,” unconventional and quality offerings are getting much deserved attention. Another entry into the late summer mix in that vein is the incredibly entertaining “Scott Pilgrim vs the World.”
Arguably the best video game movie based on a graphic novel inspired by video games movie ever (and that’s a compliment), the genre-twisting romantic adventure is sure to melt the hearts and wallets of numerous ticket buyers once it opens Aug 13. While Director Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead”) has pulled off some stunning and inventive visual sequences in the picture, but with some new clips now available online, this pundit has decided to chronicle six unexpected reasons why “Scott Pilgrim” could save your next visit to the multiplex.
Chuck full of surprises
Whether you know the material from its comic book origins or not, “Scott Pilgrim” is full of surprises. From celebrity cameos to amazing effect sequences its hard to find anyone who isn’t impressed after seeing it. And considering all the hype, that’s a rare feat these days. Plus, as this clip below demonstrates, the movie has a little bit of something for everyone.
Jason Schwartzman is on a roll
The “Rushmore” star has always exhibited a wealth of talent, but over the past few years Schwartzman has really come into his own. From his vocal work on “Fantastic Mr. Fox” to his entertaining turn on his HBO series “Bored to Death” to his sell out sitcom actor in “Funny People,” Schwartzman has had a confidence and charisma that hints that he’ll be around for quite some time. His character Gordon Gideon Graves appears late in “Scott Pilgrim,” but it’s a significant role that he manages to provide more depth to than you’d expect if you’ve already consumed Bryan O’Malley’s graphic novels.
Wallace Wells is worthy of his own spin-off
It will never happen, but if any character from the “Scott Pilgrim” universe deserves his own movie it’s Wallce Wells (Kieran Culkin). Of course, Wallace has shown no evidence of fighting skills (those seem left for seducing guys into the bedroom), he’s obviously the smartest guy in the room next to Scott’s sister Stacey (Anna Kendrick). Culkin is coming back to the movie biz after an extended leave the past decade and proves in this droll portrayal his talents have been sorely missed.
Michael Cera tries not to be Michael Cera
Listen, the elephant in the room regarding “Scott Pilgrim” is all about Michael Cera. Many fans of the original source material, including this writer, feel he was wrong for the part and many moviegoers are keenly aware his performances in “Superbad,” “Year One,” “Juno,” “Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist” and “Youth in Revolt” seem awfully similar. It’s welcome relief than, that Cera at least tries to make his Scott Pilgrim different from all the other characters he’s played. Many will debate whether it completely works, but it’s a different turn for Cera and if you’ve never read the graphic novels at least, it works.
True suspense
We kid, but in such a pop-culture mix-mash as “Pilgrim” it’s a credit to Wright he’s able to create suspense and anticipation over the increasingly uncomfortable love triangle between Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and the starstruck Knives Chau.
Brandon Routh’s best performance ever
Granted, that’s not necessarily saying much, but besides a nice string on “Chuck” Routh hasn’t done anything significant since “Superman Returns” (and the less said about that the better). As Todd Ingram, he is a hilariously silly Vegan-powered foil to Pilgrim. And yes, this is definitely one career-turning role that will get him more work in the biz.
What do you think? Is “Scott Pilgrim” on your must-see list? Or are you saving your pennies for “Eat Pray Love” or “The Expendables?
I could watch that Brandon Routh clip a million times.
“Don’t you talk to me about grammar!”
I could too…If I didn’t have to watch a GD HP commercial every time!! “Tell it to the cleaning lady on Monday.”
at this point, seeing the expendables over scott pilgrim has become a matter of principle. i imagine i’ll see pilgrim, but i’m hoping that i can wait for blu-ray, so i’ll feel like i wasted less money.
…wait. So the 80s action movie knock-off starring has-beens and cameos galore is of greater value than the inventive cinematic style and humor of one of the best up & coming comedy directors? Wow.
i know right? but i am so tired of smug self satisfied ironic hipster movies (even if it’s based on a comic i love and is directed by someone i adore) that i consider seeing a goofy action movie first to be a matter of principle.
i have a friend, and he was saying that pop culture is so nerd friendly these days that it would be an act of subversion and rebellion to make a straight forward movie where the jocks the hero. that’s why i feel the way i do.
plus, i think the movie looks awful and the comic won’t translate. this looks like watchmen 2.0 to me.
Isn’t not doing something based solely off wanting to be “anti-pop culture” as bad as doing something based solely off wanting to be “pop culture” the same thing? You are still allowing general consensus to determine your actions. Be a free thinker and go see the movie you really want to see!
okay, well, i was trying to use a little hyperbole for humorous effect. obviously it didn’t translate. my bad. i don’t actually feel some sort of moral imperative to not see scott pilgrim. i just don’t think it looks good. it reminds me of watchmen in that it’s a comic i love translated into a movie, and i have no desire to see the movie. part of what i love about the comic is that it *is* a comic, and i don’t see how those virtues can translate into a movie.
and yeah, one of the reasons i don’t have any interest in seeing it is that it looks kind of in love with itself. it’s like one of those austere oscar movies that exists just to get nominations, except for comic kids. like a cool version of the reader or something. pop-culture pretentious is still pretentious. see above re: watchmen.
i try not to worry about being pop culture or anti-culture any more, but just like a person can be hyped up by an event like inception or iron man 2, they can be turned off by the hype too. scott pilgrim turns me off. the way it shamelessly plays to comic fans is irritating. it’s like that episode of the simpsons where they go to the beach and bart see’s those kids that’s friends with lisa, so he does all the skateboard tricks and tells them: “my friendship, you know you want it.” i don’t think i wanna be friends with this movie.
the thing is, the expendables looks *fun*. and it looks like it’s trying to show me a good time, not jerk me off and congratulate me for getting various video game and comic references. so i’ll be seeing that. it’s the movie i want to see.
as for edgar wright, i’ll be interested in whatever he does next, and hopefully it’ll be more to my liking.
I’m sorry, how does The Expendables look fun? Because it’s congratulating you on your knowledge of bad action movies from the 80s? Oh, I see right.
my name is chris and I hate fun
hi chris. i’m sorry you don’t like fun. and D, i don’t think that the expendables looks like fun because it congratulates me on anything, that was kind of one of the points i was trying to make. i thought it looked fun on its own merits.
Chris, you’re dead-on. I think the movie looks annoying as shit. I could be wrong. Who knows. I might love it. I really don’t think I will. But if there’s one thing worse than the look and feel of the movie it’s the die-hard fans of a movie that hasn’t even been released getting so riled up by people not ravished by a two-minute trailer. You guys are making me not want to see it just on general principles.
OMG I CANT WAIT!!!
Coincidentally, as an adult with a job (not even a high-paying one, just a job), I can afford to see two movies in one week without later dying of starvation. So I plan on seeing both Scott Pilgrim and The Expendables. I feel sorry for people who can’t do something as simple as going to a movie without it being a rage-fueled competition. Life must be so stressful.
this post isn’t smug or self satisfied at all.
Routh was great Superman, just fucking accept it. The movie was crap, but none of that falls on him. If Warner Bros had any brains, they would bring him back again. I sincerely doubt whichever douchebag they find to play Supes next is going to be half as great as Routh was.
QFT! Routh ruled as Supes. Not his fault Singer was done.
Routh was a horrible Superman. He says his lines as if reading from cue cards. Chuck fans hated his wooden acting.
7. Because you’re all easily amused fanboys?
Saw it, LOVE IT!
I’ve actually been to the screening of this movie, and it has something for everyone. There honestly is not one disappointing thing about this film (aside from the blatant Coke Zero product placement).
that’s gideon gordon graves, not gordon gideon graves.
I ADORE Superman Returns and Brandon as Supes/Clark! Best Supes next to Chris Reeve! I also enjoyed him on Chuck as agent Shaw. He made a great antagonist to Chuck. Best villain that show has ever had, imo.
I Can’t wait for this movie, looks like SO much fan! :)
“Best villain Chuck ever had?”
Yeah, that doesn’t sound like a hardcore Routh fan at all. Chuck fans greatly disagree.
I got to see this movie twice at Comic-Con and I plan on seeing it at least twice more. As an adaption, it actually does a pretty great job of keeping all of the style and humor of the book without pulling a Watchmen. As a movie…. It’s great. It’s easily the funniest movie I’ve seen in the past two years and it really REALLY does have something for everyone. After watching it the second time, I couldn’t think of a single reason why Edgar Wright (or comedy fans, for that matter) wouldn’t like it. Even though it’s an adaption, it’s still an Edgar Wright movie and it definitely has an evolved Edgar Wright feel to it. Oh, and yes, Brandon Routh definitely rocks as Todd Ingram and I really liked Cera as Scott Pilgrim. He really does shine in the role and he manages to break out of his mold and become someone else.
“Pulling a “Watchmen”.”
What the fuck does that even mean? You mean super-loyal, awesome adaptation that is totally going to stand the test of time? Then, yeah that’s cool.
If that’s not what you’re saying, then I don’t care, you’ve got crap taste in movies.
This means that it still shows the director’s personal touch in movies, and while Watchmen was a great movie and graphic novel, it didn’t really feel as though the director put that special ‘it’ factor in it. Pretty much that you could sub in any other director and still have that same, basic feel. It succeeded because the script and source material was so great. This is one of the main critiques against Watchmen, but I’m also glad they didn’t over-direct it and attempt to turn it into something that it’s not.
This on the other hand has obvious traces of a passionate director and crew, so it really pulls off that genuine Scott Pilgrim feel. It just adds that special Edgar Wright touch to the source material and acting, where as Zack Snyder didn’t fully capture the original feel in Watchmen.
by pulling a watchmen i meant trying to be super-loyal to the source material but (obviously in my opinion) kind of missing the point of what made the original valuable,
case in point, by paying such scrupulously close attention to the visuals, i felt like snyder undercut gibbons art, which was so good in watchmen partially because it didn’t particularly call attention to itself. there was so much subtlety in the comic, the backgrounds were just that, backgrounds, and it really created the illusion that the story was taking place in a real place that was comparable to the world i lived in. it felt, for lack of a better word, alive. by bringing the production design so far into the foreground snyder betrayed that subtlety. he never let me forget that i was watching an artificial creation and i never felt like i was looking at anything even remotely real. the whole look of the movie felt sterile and produced, as opposed to the organic and lived in feel of the comic.
i have similar fears about scott pilgrim. when i read the comic, i don’t really think too much about ramona’s hair or scott’s wristbands or anything like that. but in all the commercials i see the *look* seems to invade the imagery and overtake everything else. the comic ramona (like everything o’malley draws) is a caricature, and so her holding a giant hammer makes perfect sense in the context of the deliberately exaggerated style of the story. when i see the very real actress holding a giant glowing hammer, it’s distracting, and calls attention to itself in ways that i don’t think the comic ever intended. or at least, i never got the impression that it did.
furthermore, watchmen the comic was very much about comics, and the way stories are told in that form. many of the *comicy* moments didn’t translate very well to the movie because movies are different from comics and so those moments kind of fell flat. i have similar fears for scott pilgrim.
consider the sound jokes in the comic. when scott hits someone in the comic and there’s a sound note that says “punch!” or something like that, it’s funny because in comics they put in sound notes all the time that say “wham!” or something else to that effect. calling attention to that is funny because it’s self consciously calling attention to a comic technique. but there aren’t sound notes in movies because they have, you know, sound. so when scott hits someone in the movie and the word “punch!” flashes on the screen it isn’t in reference to anything, so there really isn’t much of a joke. just a reference.
that’s not funny.
also watchmen was pretty badly acted and directed. patrick wilson, malin ackerman, and mathew goode where all awful. crudup was pretty much one big special effect and haley was decent, but he only really had one note to play for the majority of the movie. i have no idea how the acting in scott pilgrim’s acting is going to be, but cera isn’t a terribly impressive actor, and winstead has seemed pretty flat in the scene’s i’ve seen so far. those two are the leads, so i can’t say i’m too optimistic aboout that.
anyway, i hope this helps clear up what i meant by “pulling a watchmen” for you. cheers!