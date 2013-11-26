Watch Sky Ferreira’s goth new video ‘Night Time, My Time’ and Letterman set

11.26.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Sky Ferreira has released a new video for the title track of her debut album “Night Time, My Time,” and last night played the album’s first single, “You”re Not The One,” on Late Show with David Letterman. Watch both videos below.

The 21-year-old’s long-awaited first album diverts from the sound she established on her biggest hit to date, “Everything is Embarrassing,” and includes experimental, gothic ballads like “Night Time, My Time.” The new video is appropriately creepy, featuring Ferreira wandering through the dark night in different wigs and vintage lingerie.

The synth-pop power anthem “You”re Not The One” is much lighter fare and Ferreira belts it on Letterman in a black blazer and shades. She looks a little relieved when it’s all over, but hopefully she’ll gain better stage presence during her upcoming tour opening for Miley Cyrus

