‘Anna Karenina,’ ‘Mirror Mirror,’ ‘Skyfall’ win Costume Designers Guild Awards

It was a big year for the costumers. They finally broke away from the art department folks in the designers branch to have their very own branch in the Academy. And this evening, the Costume Designers Guild put a bow on the industry awards circuit by being the final such group to present superlatives for 2012 in advance of this weekend’s Independent Spirit Awards and the 85th annual Oscars.

The 15th annual ceremony saw “Skyfall” crowned in the contemporary category, “Anna Karenina” in the period field and “Mirror Mirror” (outfitted by the late Eiko Ishioka) in the fantasy department.

The Oscar race for Best Costume Design, meanwhile, features “Anna Karenina,” “Les Misérables,” “Lincoln,” “Mirror Mirror” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.” The favorite to win, if you go by the awards pundits, is “Anna Karenina.”

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Skyfall” (Jany Temime)

Excellence in Period Film

“Anna Karenina” (Jacqueline Durran)

Excellence in Fantasy Film

“Mirror Mirror” (Eiko Ishioka

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

“Smash” (Molly Maginnis)

Outstanding Period/Fantasy Television Series

“Downton Abbey” (Carolina McCall)

Outstanding Made for Television Movie/Mini-Series

“American Horror Story: Asylum” (Lou Eyrich)

Excellence in Commercial Costume Design

“Captain Morgan Black” (Judianna Makovsky)

Career Achievement Award

Eduardo Castro

Judianna Makovsky

LACOSTE Spotlight Award

Anne Hathaway