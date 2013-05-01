‘Skyfall’ beauty Berenice Marlohe to romance ‘Star Trek’s’ Anton Yelchin in ‘5 to 7’

Anton Yelchin has scored a striking new love interest – not to mention two very accomplished parents.

Sexy “Skyfall” villain Berenice Marlohe has signed on to star in “5 to 7,” a new romantic comedy from writer/director Victor Levin (“Mad Men,” “Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!”) that will see her playing Arielle, the “beautiful wife of French diplomat” who has an affair with a young aspiring novelist named Brian (Yelchin). In addition, Oscar nominees Glenn Close and Frank Langella are set to co-star as Brian’s parents, Olivia Thirlby (“Dredd,” “Juno”) will play a New York book editor and Lambert Wilson (“Of Gods and Men”) has signed on for the role of Arielle’s husband Valery.

“5 to 7” is the English translation of the Quebec French term “cinq-a-sept,” used to designate a social event that takes place between the end of the work day and dinner time. The film is set to begin shooting this month in New York.

