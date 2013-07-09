Slayer, M.I.A. and MGMT to headline 2013 Fun Fun Fun festival

The Fun Fun Fun festival has revealed its official 2013 lineup.

M.I.A., Slayer, MGMT, Jurassic 5 and Snoop Dogg are among the headliners slated for this year’s edition of the Austin music gathering, with other acts scheduled to perform including Descendents, Ice-T, Television, FLAG, The Dismemberment Plan, Death Grips, Cut Copy, Quicksand, Simian Mobile Disco, Deerhunter, Johnny Marr, Lupe Fiasco, Big K.R.I.T., Bill Callahan, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Cloud Nothings, Little Boots, Washed Out, Action Bronson, Bonobo, Chromatics, Chelsea Light Moving, Mac DeMarco, Thee Oh Sees, The Men, Star Slinger, Code Orange Kids and White Lung.

Also on tap: RJD2, Judge, The Polyphonic Spree, Daniel Johnston, Gojira, Melt Banana, Cro-Mags, Blake Schwarzenbach (of Jawbreaker/Jets to Brazil/Forgetters), The Underachievers, The Julie Ruin, Pelican, King Khan and the Shrines, Tycho, Big Freedia, Ceremony, Big Black Delta, Mykki Blanco, Quasi, Beach Fossils, Active Child, Lemuria, Merchandise, Small Black, Ratking, and more.

In addition to the announced artists, the festival says that the comedy and action sports lineups will be expanded this year, with announcements for those to come down at Austin’s third annual FFF Aqua Olympics on August 3rd.

You can buy weekend passes beginning Thursday, July 10 at 10am CT over at the festival’s official website.

Fun Fun Fun Fest takes place on November 8-10 at Auditorium Shores in Austin.

