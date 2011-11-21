Slayer starts work on a new studio album as Hanneman recovers

There’s few details, but Slayer has confirmed that they’re heading back to a new album, most likely for a 2012 release.

Drummer Dave Lombardo Tweeted this weekend: “Slayer is writing a new record.”

He expanded on his Facebook page, also with a little news on his power trio PHILM: “The Philm album is in the mixing stage.. I can’t wait for you to hear it! Looking forward to releasing it on Ipecac Recordings and doing selected shows around the world. Slayer is writing a new record. Jeff is still recovering and doing better.”

Slayer’s studio return was uncertain, considering guitarist Jeff Hanneman’s state this year: the axeman reportedly suffered a “flesh-eating virus” (necrotizing fascitis, yuck ) on his arm due to an infection from a spider bite he got early this year. Fans of the metal band were soon after shocked by the band’s announcement in April that they would go on break without Hanneman in the band. As Tom Araya, Kerry King and Lombardo wrote in a statement at the time: “[W]ith Hanneman”s mind made up, we simply can”t move on.”

However, the group doubled-back on that. Hanneman joined the band on stage in the spring, during their first Big 4 appearance in the U.S. Pat O’Brian (Cannibal Corpse) filled in on guitar duties otherwise throughout the year.

Slayer’s last album, “World Painted Blood,” came out in 2009. As previously reported, headbangers will rejoice at the 2012 All Tomorrow’s Parties fest in London, and the band plays “Reign in Blood” in its entirety.