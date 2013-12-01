Sleater-Kinney reunite at Pearl Jam show for cover of ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’

Sleater-Kinney are back?

Not exactly, but the critically-acclaimed rock trio (Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein and Janet Weiss) did reunite briefly over the Thanksgiving weekend, performing a cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” at a Portland, Oregon stop on Pearl Jam’s current U.S. tour (R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey also assisted). Far from being their first collaboration with Eddie Vedder and company, Sleater-Kinney’s history with the band goes back more than a decade – including a joint performance of the exact same song at a Philadelphia concert back in 2005.

Sleater-Kinney went on indefinite hiatus in 2006 after touring behind their highly-acclaimed seventh studio album “The Woods.” There has been speculation of a renewed collaboration in the years since, though nothing has so far materialized. Could this be the beginning of a new chapter for the band? Stay tuned. In the meantime, check out video of Friday night’s performance below.