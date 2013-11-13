‘Sleepy Hollow’ producers reviving ‘Tales from the Darkside’

(CBR) The CW is partnering with producers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Star Trek”, “Sleepy Hollow”) and author and comics writer Joe Hill to resurrect George A. Romero”s 1980s horror anthology series “Tales from the Darkside”.

According to Deadline, Hill (“Horns, Locke & Key”) is expected to write the summer series, which will retain the original”s half-hour format. Hill, Kurtzman and Orci will executive produce the CBS TV Studios project with Heather Kadin, Mitch Galin and Jerry Golod.

Airing from 1984 to 1988, Tales from the Darkside was from the same mold as The Twilight Zone, Night Gallery and The Outer Limits, with each episode serving as a short story that ended with a twist.

The project serves as a reunion between Hill and Kurtzman and Orci, who previously worked together on the rejected Fox pilot based on the writer”s acclaimed horror series “Locke & Key”. A film adaptation is now being developed for Universal Pictures.