‘Sleepy Hollow’ Horseman of War puts out a chintzy lawyer commercial full of spoilers

The Horseman of War aka Jeremy Crane aka Henry Parish…has been making trouble for “Sleepy Hollow.” In order to help Moloch usher in a new era ruled by Hell itself, Parish has gone out of his face to overturn the plans of his estranged parents and their associates.

Under his day job as a lawyer, he has sowed dissent by commandeering the soul of Captain Irving (Orlando Jones). In that vein, FOX has released this spot-on rendition of a local commercial for a small town attorney.

But wait! What”s that? That list of grievances of which Parish & Cipher (I see what you did there, Henry) can assist with? It has quite a few references to things that have already happened. And perhaps hint as to things yet to come.

But one thing near the bottom of the list should really perk up the ears of any fan of the show. Particularly Ichabbie shippers.

Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. It's happening! It's probably, maybe happening! Shippers rejoice!