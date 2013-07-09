Slipknot reports $36K in gear stolen in Iowa

07.09.13 5 years ago

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The lead singer of the heavy metal band Slipknot says musical equipment worth $36,000 has been stolen from his home and storage units in Iowa.

The Des Moines Register says Corey Taylor told police two guitars that had belonged to Slipknot bassist Paul Gray, who died in May 2010, were among the items stolen.

Taylor told police that he suspected a friend stole the gear while he and his wife were touring Europe. They returned to their West Des Moines home late Saturday and reported the theft Sunday.

Some of the equipment has been recovered from a guitar store.

No arrests have been reported.

