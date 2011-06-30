Sly Stone back with first new music in 30 years: ‘I’m Back’

For the first time in almost 30 years, legendary funk master Sly Stone is releasing new music.

“I’m Back: Friends & Family” will drop on Aug. 16 via Cleopatra; it includes three previously unreleased songs, like a reworking of gospel hymn “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.” The rest of the full-length includes reworkings of beloved hits like “Dance to the Music” and “Family Affair” and dance remixes of some.

These reduxes will also feature a slew of special guests. “Dance” has Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek behind the ivories, Heart’s Ann Wilson helps on “Everyday People,” Johnny Winter shows up on “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” and equally influential funkster Bootsy Collins appears on “Hot Fun in the Summertime.”

A full tracklisting with all included guests is below.

Stone hasn’t released a new album since 1982, and has largely disappeared from the public eye with exception to a few rare appearances in 1997. The famed performer has struggled with his fame and with drugs in the past.

Here is the tracklist for “I’m Back: Friends & Family”:

‘Everyday People’ feat. Ann Wilson

‘Family Affair’

‘Stand!’ feat. Carmine Appice & Ernie Watts

‘Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)’ feat. Johnny Winter

‘(I Want To Take You) Higher’ feat. Jeff Beck

‘Hot Fun In The Summertime’ feat. Bootsy Collins