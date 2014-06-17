‘Smallville’ creators to reimagine ‘20,000 Leagues” Captain Nemo for Sony Pictures

and 06.17.14 4 years ago

(CBR) After chronicling the early years of Superman on “Smallville,” Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have decided to reimagine another famous character, Captain Nemo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo just sold a script based on the Jules Verne creation to Sony.

Little is known about the premise, other that it “offers a new take” on Nemo, who was characterized as a a stern leader of men who have come to live and work on his ship, the Nautilus. Fueled by a hatred of all things imperial, Nemo gave up living in populated areas, instead favoring his ship or his own island.

The character debuted in the 1870 sci-fi classic “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.” From there the Nautilus’ captain appeared in the sequel “The Mysterious Island” and briefly in a play called “Journey Through the Impossible” before moving into other works like Alan Moore”s “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” and a variety of adaptations.

Nemo has been portrayed by the likes of Lionel Barrymore, Omar Sharif, Michael Caine and Patrick Stewart. Depending on schedules, Sony”s Captain Nemo might have to compete with Disney”s long-gestating “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” film.

