‘Smallville’ star nabs The CW’s ‘Beauty and The Beast’ lead

02.16.12 6 years ago 3 Comments
Kristin Kreuk has been tapped to possibly return to The CW as one of the stars in the netlet’s new take on “Beauty and The Beast.”
According to Deadline.com, Kreuk will play Catherine, the eponymous “beauty,” in the pilot, which was written by Jennifer Levin and Sherri Cooper.
Loosely based on the ’80s CBS “Beauty and The Beast,” The CW pilot features  Catherine as an NYPD homicide detective whose mother was murdered nine years before the pilot. At the time, a/the Beast killed the killers, leading Catherine to years of searching. Romance and whatnot ensue.
The CW’s “Beauty and The Beast” is not to be confused with ABC’s “Beauty and The Beast” pilot, even though Gary Fleder is directing the CW pilot and executive producing the ABC pilot, which isn’t confusing at all.
Kreuk had a long run as Lana Lang on “Smallville.” Since a 2010 arc on “Chuck,” Kreuk has largely been under the radar, with credits including a miniseries take on “Ben Hur.”

