‘Smallville’ takes flight to Season 10 on The CW

The CW has renewed “Smallville” for what the network promises will be “a momentous tenth season.”

The ridiculously long-running proto-Superman story joins “The Vampire Diaries,” “Gossip Girl,” “90210,” “Supernatural” and “America”s Next Top Model” in snagging early renewals from The CW.

When The CW moved “Smallville” to Friday nights at the start of this season, many a fan thought the shift was merely a prelude to a mercy killing. Instead, “Smallville” has become a solid and reliable Friday night performer for The CW, improving the netlet’s time period performance by 74 percent in total viewers, 200 percent among men 18-34 and 75 percent among adults 18-49.

“Smallville,” which continues to star Tom Welling as Clark Kent, has regularly won its time period in young male demos and has been known to beat FOX in the 18-49 demo on Fridays at 8 p.m. Now all The CW needs is something to air on Fridays at 9 p.m. other than “Smallville” (or “America’s Next Top Model”) repeats.

With each renewal, things get even more limbo-y for the long-running “One Tree Hill,” plus freshman dud “Melrose Place” and critical favorite “Life Unexpected.”