‘Smallville’ veteran brings comedy pilot to Syfy

Syfy announced on Friday (March 26) that the network has ordered a script for a comedy pilot created by “Smallville” veteran Michael Rosenbaum and starring Jonathan Silverman.

The untitled comedy comes from Sony and Happy Madison Productions and focuses on a pair of friends, both formerly actors on a popular science fiction show, whose lives hit rock bottom, forcing them to try to get things back on track.

In addition to creating the single-camera comedy, Rosenbaum will co-star.

Rosenbaum knows a thing or two about starring on a popular genre TV show from his days as Lex Luthor on The WB and then The CW’s “Smallville.” He’s also proven his genre bona fides lending his voice to a variety of animated projects including “Justice League” and “Batman Beyond.” His comedy credentials include the short-lived “Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane” (he was Jack) on The WB, as well as the immortal “Sorority Boys.”

Silverman starred in two “Weekend at Bernie’s” films and on the small screen in “The Single Guy,” “In Case of Emergency” and, if we want to go back a little, “Gimme a Break!”