‘Smallville’ veteran gets ‘Warehouse 13’ clearance

Aaron Ashmore will join the cast of Syfy’s “Warehouse 13” for its upcoming third season.

Syfy announced on Thursday (Feb. 17) that Ashmore will play Steve Jinks, an ATF agent recruited by CCH Pounder’s Mrs. Fredric as Pete’s (Eddie McClintock) new partner. The character is said to have “an innate ability to detect when someone’s lying.”

The 13-episode third season of “Warehouse 13” will premiere on Syfy this summer, following up on a season that averaged 3.4 million viewers, ranking as the network’s most watched series.

Ashmore has his fanboy credentials in order from his long run as Jimmy Olsen on “Smallville,” plus appearances on “Veronica Mars” and, most recently, “Fringe.” If you add in twin brother Shawn’s appearances in the “X-Men” movies and “The Ruins” and “Frozen,” that’s a lot of genre credibility for one sibling entity.