‘Smallville’ veteran gets ‘Warehouse 13’ clearance

02.17.11 8 years ago
Aaron Ashmore will join the cast of Syfy’s “Warehouse 13” for its upcoming third season.
Syfy announced on Thursday (Feb. 17) that Ashmore will play Steve Jinks, an ATF agent recruited by CCH Pounder’s Mrs. Fredric as Pete’s (Eddie McClintock) new partner. The character is said to have “an innate ability to detect when someone’s lying.”
The 13-episode third season of “Warehouse 13” will premiere on Syfy this summer, following up on a season that averaged 3.4 million viewers, ranking as the network’s most watched series.
Ashmore has his fanboy credentials in order from his long run as Jimmy Olsen on “Smallville,” plus appearances on “Veronica Mars” and, most recently, “Fringe.” If you add in twin brother Shawn’s appearances in the  “X-Men” movies and “The Ruins” and “Frozen,” that’s a lot of genre credibility for one sibling entity. 

Around The Web

TAGSAaron AshmoreSyfyWAREHOUSE 13

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP