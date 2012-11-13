‘Smash’ lands Liza Minnelli as Liza Minnelli

NBC’s “Smash” has landed another highly decorated guest star for its upcoming second season, booking Liza Minnelli for an appearance.

Minnelli will play Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner Liza Minnelli on a spring 2013 episode titled “The Surprise Party.”

NBC boasts that Minnelli and recent Tony winner Christian Borle will duet on an original song from series composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

“Liza Minnelli is the essence of a multi-talented, singular show business sensation, particularly for her extraordinary contributions to Broadway,” blurbs NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “So what could be more fitting than to have her legendary talent on a show that celebrates a world Liza has dazzled for decades? I had the pleasure of working with Liza when we restored her landmark television special ‘Liza With a Z’ at Showtime, and to see her artistry up close and personal is a thing to behold.”

Minnelli joins the Jennifer Hudson, Jesse L. Martin and Sean Hayes on the guest star roster for the second season of “Smash,” which premieres on Tuesday, February 5 on NBC.

An Oscar winner for “Cabaret,” an Emmy winner for “Liza with a ‘Z”: A Concert for Television” and the winner for four Tonys, Minnelli won an honorary Grammy in 1990, giving her an EGOT-with-an-asterisk.

Her recent TV series work has included a guest appearance on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and multiple appearances as Lucille Austero on “Arrested Development.”