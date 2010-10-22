Smashing Pumpkins releasing fancy five-song EP

As part of Billy Corgan and Co.”s 44-song adventure “Teargarden by Kaleidyscope,” the Smashing Pumpkins are releasing a physical edition of four of those songs as an EP this fall.
“Teargarden by Kaleidyscope Vol. II: The Solstice Bare” will be out on Nov. 23, on a limited-run deluxe CD/12-inch vinyl “picture disc.” Featured are “The Fellowship,” current single “Freak,” “Tom Tom,” “Spangled” and B-side “Cottonwood Symphony.”
As with the Smashing Pumpkins” first EP released earlier this year – “Teargarden by Kaleidyscope Vol. I: Songs for a Sailor” – the set is made up of songs released as part of the larger Kaleidyscope project, in which Corgan releases the songs, one at a time, for free online. No word when all 44 will be completed and posted. So far, only six songs are available online, with “Tom Tom” surely to follow. “The Fellowship” is currently only available on the new “Vampire Diaries” soundtrack.
Check out our thought on “Astral Planes” here.
Corgan and his bandmates (guitarist Jeff Schroeder, drummer Mike Byrne and bassist Nicole Fiorentino) have organized five tour dates for the fall, and none are scheduled for America.
Here are Smashing Pumpkins” tour dates:
Thu Nov 18 Buenos Aires, Argentina Luna Park
Sat Nov 20 Sao Paulo, Brazil Planeta Terra Festival
Tue Nov 23 Santiago, Chile Arena Movistar
Thu Nov 25 Lima, Peru Lima Hot Festival
Sun Nov 28 Bogota, Columbia CEC Sopa
