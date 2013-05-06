‘Snabba Cash 2’ director signs on for action-thriller ‘Inside the Machine’

Up-and-coming director Babak Najafi is going “Inside the Machine” for CBS Films.

The “Snabba Cash 2” helmer has signed on to direct the Marc Maurino-scripted action-thriller, which centers on an undercover ATF agent tasked with bringing down a murder-for-hire gang being run by a criminal mastermind operating from prison. In addition to directing, Najafi will work closely with Maurino on rewriting the script.

“Babak Najafi is an incredibly talented filmmaker who is going to blow audiences away with his ability to deliver an adrenaline-fueled thriller,” said producer Tripp Vinson in a statement. “We could not be more excited to help him realize his vision for INSIDE THE MACHINE.”

Najafi won the award for Best Debut Film at the 2010 Berlin Film Festival for “Sebbe.” He is also attached to direct “Unlocked” for Endgame Entertainment.