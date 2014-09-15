“SNL” adds 20-year-old standup comic Pete Davidson, demotes featured player Mike O”Brien

Mike O”Brien, a longtime “SNL” writer who is being moved back to the writer”s room after a one-year stint as featured player, becomes the fourth of the six cast members hired last fall who won't return for the Season 40 cast (The two remaining are Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett from the Good Neighbor sketch comedy group). Davidson, a “real New Yorker” who turns 21 in November, will become the only featured player hired this season. He is also the first “SNL” cast member born in the '90s. PLUS: Watch Davidson perform standup on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this year, and everything you need to know about Davidson, including his stint on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

VH1 renews “Dating Naked”

A whole new crop of couples will get together for Season 2.