‘SNL’ and The Rock make Wrestlemania’s promos a little too personal

#Wrestlemania #The Rock #SNL
03.29.15 3 years ago

It's still unclear if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear at Wrestlemania 31 tonight, but he had a little fun with his WWE roots in a skit on “Saturday Night Live.”

Johnson played fictional wrestler Coco Watch Out and Bobby Moynihan appeared as Trashyard Mutt. The two wrestlers are just professionals there to film a promo, but once the camera begins filming Watch Out takes the jabs to another level.

Like, he really takes them to places you nor Mutt could ever imagine. The skit also prompts the question: “Is there really 'Family Guy' porn?”

(Actually, don't answer that.  Please, don't answer.)

This was one of the better skits on “SNL” last night and you can watch embedded at the bottom of this post.

For more on this weekend's “Saturday Night Live” check out Ryan McGee's popular recap.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#The Rock#SNL
TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONsaturday night liveSNLsnl 40the rockWrestlemania

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP