‘SNL’ and The Rock make Wrestlemania’s promos a little too personal

It's still unclear if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear at Wrestlemania 31 tonight, but he had a little fun with his WWE roots in a skit on “Saturday Night Live.”

Johnson played fictional wrestler Coco Watch Out and Bobby Moynihan appeared as Trashyard Mutt. The two wrestlers are just professionals there to film a promo, but once the camera begins filming Watch Out takes the jabs to another level.

Like, he really takes them to places you nor Mutt could ever imagine. The skit also prompts the question: “Is there really 'Family Guy' porn?”

(Actually, don't answer that. Please, don't answer.)

This was one of the better skits on “SNL” last night and you can watch embedded at the bottom of this post.

