“SNL” announces December hosts: James Franco, Martin Freeman and Amy Adams

They”ll be joined, respectively, by musical guests Nicki Minaj, Charlie XCX and One Direction. This will be Franco”s 3rd time hosting, while Adams hosted previously in 2008.

Mike Nichols won multiple Emmys for his HBO work

The acclaimed director and EGOT champion, who died last night at age 83, won Emmys for the miniseries “Angels in America” in 2003 and “Wit” in 2001. PLUS: ABC News reacts to the death of Diane Sawyer”s husband.

Jon Hamm will pop up again on “Parks and Rec”

The “Mad Men” star will reprise his brief season finale role as Ed, according to EW, but the length of his return is unknown.

Click Read Full Post For More

CNN to follow “The Sixties” with “The Seventies”

An eight-part series on the 1970s from producer Tom Hanks will air in the summer of 2015.

Everybody who works with Jimmy Fallon appeared on “The Jon Stewart Show” in the 90s

During Stewart”s visit last night, Fallon showed a clip of The Roots” 1995 talk show debut on Stewart”s syndicated show. He also showed a clip of announcer Steve Higgins eating a chocolate car on “Stewart” in front of future “Tonight Show” exec producer Josh Lee.

“Portlandia” returns Jan. 8 – watch the Season 5 trailer

Season 5″s guest stars include Paul Simon, Anna Gunn, Paul Reubens and Oscar the Grouch.

All 10 episodes of Amazon”s “Mozart in the Jungle” drop on Dec. 23

Gael Garcia Bernal, Saffron Burrows and Hannah Dunne star in the dramedy created by Jason Schwartzman and Roman Coppola.

Sarah Silverman edits her Bill Cosby rape joke tweet after much outrage

Silverman, however, declined to delete her original Cosby rape joke tweet.

“Today” stars joke about all the behind-the-scenes drama

“What are you doing here?” Tamron Hall asked the supposedly fired Natalie Morales. “Sorry guys!” Morales responded. “You”re stuck with me!” PLUS: “Today” bosses stage an “Al Roker Intervention” to get him to stop saying inane things.

Check out the poster for Netflix”s “Marco Polo”

The 10-episode drama debuts on Dec. 12.

TBS to air “Conan” clip show primetime special “Conan To Go”

Conan O”Brien will present on Dec. 18 some of his favorite bits.

“SNL”s” Drunk Uncle participates in a photo shoot

Bobby Moynihan”s character is on the cover of Time Out New York with “Drunk Uncle”s Guide to Gifting.”

Watch the intro of “The Daily Show”s” newest correspondent, Hasan Minhaj

The standup comedian debuted in a segment about pig gestation crates.