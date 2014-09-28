‘SNL’ Digital Short: Chris Pratt Stars In The Worst TGIF Sitcom Of All Time

#Chris Pratt #SNL
09.28.14 4 years ago

Too late to make fun of TGIF sitcoms? Never.

This digital short from last night's Chris Pratt-hosted episode of “SNL” is a spot-on parody of all the things that made shows like “Full House” and “Boy Meets World” ridiculous, from the bland interstitial music to the on-the-nose sermonizing (“If they don't see that, then they don't deserve to be your friend”) to the awful, awful post-grunge fashions (I'm pretty sure I've seen Dave Coulier in every single one of these outfits). There's not much of a punchline here, but then a punchline isn't really needed: the joke is just how closely this sketch approximates the look and feel of its deadly-dull targets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#SNL
TAGSCHRIS PRATTRIOTsaturday night liveSNLSNL DIGITAL SHORTSTGIF

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP