‘SNL’ Digital Short: Chris Pratt Stars In The Worst TGIF Sitcom Of All Time

Too late to make fun of TGIF sitcoms? Never.

This digital short from last night's Chris Pratt-hosted episode of “SNL” is a spot-on parody of all the things that made shows like “Full House” and “Boy Meets World” ridiculous, from the bland interstitial music to the on-the-nose sermonizing (“If they don't see that, then they don't deserve to be your friend”) to the awful, awful post-grunge fashions (I'm pretty sure I've seen Dave Coulier in every single one of these outfits). There's not much of a punchline here, but then a punchline isn't really needed: the joke is just how closely this sketch approximates the look and feel of its deadly-dull targets.