Yeah, Bill Hader absolutely destroyed as host of “Saturday Night Live,” but the special guests on the show did pretty well for themselves too. Watch as Hader plays Al Pacino while Kristen Wiig plays Kathie Lee Gifford on this uproarious “Hollywood Game Night” sketch. This could very well be the new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” of “SNL.”

Props to Kate McKinnon for also being hilarious as Jane Lynch.