‘SNL’: Louis CK owns the horniest elves ever

#VANESSA BAYER #SNL
05.17.15 3 years ago

Louis CK played host on the “SNL” finale, and how did he spend this time on the show? Dealing with the horniest elves ever. Check out this bizarre sketch featuring a nasty Kenan Thompson and Vanessa Bayer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#VANESSA BAYER#SNL
TAGSKENAN THOMPSONlouis cksaturday night liveSNLVANESSA BAYER

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP