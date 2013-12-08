‘SNL’ mocks Tyler Perry’s Madea and ‘The Best Man Holiday’ with ‘White Christmas’

Well, that was, um,  interesting.  In something of a surprise, “Saturday Night Live” mocked Tyler Perry’s “Madea” movies and the recent smash comedy “The Best Man Holiday” last night with a skit called “White Christmas” featuring Paul Rudd as a gun-toting, white version of Perry’s signature character.  The rest of the fake trailer spoofed certain cliche’s African-American characters are featured as in those movies, but, instead, with white actors. Like HitFix’s “SNL” correspondent, we’re not sure if it’s funny or racist or what yet.  Especially considering the very public controversy over a lack of diversity in the new cast members that joined the show this fall. 

Perhaps the saving grace is the eye-brow raising, breaking the fourth wall responses from cast members Keenan Thompson and, at the end, Jay Pharoah who remarks “Are we gonna get in trouble for this?”

Check it out for yourself in the embed below. Over the line? Spot on? Fair game? Happy Holidays America!

