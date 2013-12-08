‘SNL’ mocks Tyler Perry’s Madea and ‘The Best Man Holiday’ with ‘White Christmas’

Well, that was, um, interesting. In something of a surprise, “Saturday Night Live” mocked Tyler Perry’s “Madea” movies and the recent smash comedy “The Best Man Holiday” last night with a skit called “White Christmas” featuring Paul Rudd as a gun-toting, white version of Perry’s signature character. The rest of the fake trailer spoofed certain cliche’s African-American characters are featured as in those movies, but, instead, with white actors. Like HitFix’s “SNL” correspondent, we’re not sure if it’s funny or racist or what yet. Especially considering the very public controversy over a lack of diversity in the new cast members that joined the show this fall.
Perhaps the saving grace is the eye-brow raising, breaking the fourth wall responses from cast members Keenan Thompson and, at the end, Jay Pharoah who remarks “Are we gonna get in trouble for this?”
Check it out for yourself in the embed below. Over the line? Spot on? Fair game? Happy Holidays America!
Not funny enough!
I (a black woman) honestly thought it was making fun of how white people won’t see a movie unless the entire cast is white. I thought it was hilarious.
Seriously? Wow. Good for you.
I agree Popculturemom. Its clearly been highlighted in the news.
?I thought it was great shows how black movies cant make it to the top of the box office and less there is a white people starring
or how black people will see any movie with an all-black cast, no matter how terrible it is.
Whites = minority by 2050
Im thoroughly offended by that comment. As a black man I hate the Madea movies, But it’s diversity. Fast Five, mixed cast 800 million at the box office. Almost 2014 and we need to end how each race views each other. Diversity.
“We’re not sure if it’s funny or racist or what, yet”. Way to take a stand, Hitfix! Translation: we think it was funny, but we don’t want to offend anybody, so we’re going to wait and see what the public’s reaction is. It’s okay to think something is funny even if it is pushing the boundaries a bit. That’s what most good comedy does.
This is offensive? Then the movie WHITE CHICKS is offensive. This is hysterical, because Tyler Perry’s movies are god awful. NOT because he’s black with an all black cast, because it’s stupid. Nothing to do with race.
Tyler Perry,has a sense of humor. He makes movies that make you laugh and cry if you had any sense of humor you would respect that and not talk down on someone of color that has given back too all people of race. Also be that it may SNL is totally out of line and yes that is very offensive .
it was a fine idea, but it just wasn’t funny.
Epic fail
I hate how the article mentions “the very public controversy over a lack of diversity in the new cast members that joined the show this fall”. Really? Why is that controversial? Race shouldn’t matter… they should hire the most talented people for the job. Are they required to make it racially diverse for the sake of being racially diverse?
I think the bigger question is WHY aren’t there more women of color in comedy in general? The answer can’t simply be that women of color just aren’t as funny. I think the lack of women of color in comedy and on SNL shows the very systematic discrimination of women of color. It’s much harder for them to even break into comedy/stand up, let alone then be considered for SNL
That was hilarious. Sort of reminded of an “In Living Color” style of humor.
I’m black and I found it hilarious. I actually rewinded and watched it twice. Comedy has always pushed the limits, otherwise there wouldn’t be really much to laugh at. This was the highlight of an otherwise pretty weak episode as usual.
Man will white people let us have anything?
I saw it and it wasn’t very funny. I thought it lacked, um, COLOR. It could have been funny but just didn’t make the bar.
SNL, if you want to do colorful jokes, let colorful people write them. Otherwise, they just come off off-color.
Was the writer of the sketch not considered? Michael Che created it, a brilliant black comedian and SNL staff writer. See his twitter feed.
It is clear that SNL has run out of funny and intelligent ideas and has fallen back on racist mockery to get laughs. I think it’s time for SNL to be cancelled.
I’m Black and I loved it!! It was funny as hell