‘SNL’ performs a ’90s brain purge with help from Savage Garden, O-Town, Fresh Prince

#James Franco #SNL
12.07.14 4 years ago

“SNL” tends to frontload their strongest sketches, so you never know what you're gonna get in the post-“Weekend Update” portion of the show. Luckily “Overly Full Brain” was one of the most hilarious skits of the night, as James Franco's “Brain Dude” plays host to a slew of cringey '90s references including O-Town, Judge Lance Ito and, yes, even the Savage Garden guy. Props also must go to Jay Pharoah's excellent Fresh Prince impersonation. Remember the one-strap overall trend, everybody? What were we thinking? Shame on you.

https://dailymotion.com/video/x2byvzg

