‘SNL’ skewers Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Lorde and more on Young Tarts & Old Farts

#VANESSA BAYER
11.16.14 4 years ago

You didn't buy that Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett duet album, but would you throw down money for “Young Tarts & Old Farts”?

“Saturday Night Live” has brought some of the biggest and youngest pop stars together with some living legends for an album of duets we'd actually like to hear someday. Ariana Grande and Lionel Richie? Diana “I invented gay people!” Ross and Macklemore?  Sam Smith and James Taylor? Miley Cyrus and Lorde? (Wait, who's the old one there?)  We're seeing multiple Grammy nominations people.

Check out the “SNL” casts' impressions of some of your favorite singers in the clip below.

For more on this weekend's “Saturday Night Live” check out our popular recap.

https://dailymotion.com/video/x2abfu3

