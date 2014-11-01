‘SNL’ skewers YouTube with ‘How 2 Dance with Janelle’

Poor Janelle. All she wants to do is entertain her 3 million viewers with yet another edition of her show “How 2 Dance with Janelle” YouTube show. Unfortunately, dad isn't having any of it.

Yes, “Saturday Night Live” is probably skewering the YouTube star phenomenon about three years too late, but this sketch from last night's episode gives featured players Sasheer Zamata and Kyle Mooney a rare chance to shine.

Check it out in the embedded clip below.

