‘SNL’ skewers YouTube with ‘How 2 Dance with Janelle’

#SNL
11.02.14 4 years ago

Poor Janelle. All she wants to do is entertain her 3 million viewers with yet another edition of her show “How 2 Dance with Janelle” YouTube show.  Unfortunately, dad isn't having any of it.

Yes, “Saturday Night Live” is probably skewering the YouTube star phenomenon about three years too late, but this sketch from last night's episode gives featured players Sasheer Zamata and Kyle Mooney a rare chance to shine.

Check it out in the embedded clip below.

For more on tonight's “SNL” read our popular recap by Ryan McGee.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSchris rockHow 2 Dance with JanelleKYLE MOONEYSASHEER ZAMATAsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP