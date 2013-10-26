‘SNL’ spoofs Wes Anderson with ‘The Midnight Coterie Of Sinister Intruders’

There was widespread skepticism as to whether Edward Norton could pull off hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week. Sure, Norton is a talented, Oscar-nominated actor, but comedy isn’t the first thing you associate with the star of “American History X,” “The Illusionist” and “Fight Club.” Of course, Norton did just star in Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” and will appear in the director’s next film, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” next spring. Hmm, wonder who came up with the idea to film a spot-on spoof of Anderson films appropriately titled “The Midnight Coterie of Sinister Intruders?” And why do we think Anderson won’t think it’s that funny? (Oh, wait. He lives in Paris. He’ll never see it anyway).
For a taste of Norton’s fine impression of Owen Wilson and appearances by some of Anderson’s favorite thesps, watch the clip below.
(And if you’d actually like to see a feature version of “Coterie” let us know in the comments section.)
Alec Baldwin narrated it. He also narrated Wes Anderson’s the Royal Tenenbaums.
how did they not have a presence from bill murray in it… fail.
I have to say, this kind of makes me want to see a Wes Anderson horror movie.
You had me at Wes Anderson. Then the panic room sealed it. Done. I want to see this movie.
Cher Wes Anderson,
Vous magnifique metteur en scène, s’il vous plaît faire le film The Midnight Coterie des intrus Sinister, merci!
The Daring Librarian
Funnier than every Wes Anderson movie combined.
You’re out of your mind.
They forgot Bill Murray
“And why do we think Anderson won’t think it’s that funny? (Oh, wait. He lives in Paris. He’ll never see it anyway).”
I’m sorry, but do you think the US exists in some kind of super secret bubble? Do you not think the rest of the world has access to all your precious media and secrets??? Sure, I’m just a dirty Canadian and therefor as such can’t watch the link to anything your site provides, because OMG! Foriegners might actually frequent your site! But that doesn’t mean that if I wanted to see it, I can’t go find another link that’s fine for viewing in my country. Or that I didn’t watch SNL live.
He was obviously being facetious, calm down.
SNL Live is like saying ASAP posslible, or SOS Ship. Just saying
It is so spot-on and hilarious. I would love to see this turned into a feature film. Just the concept of Wes Anderson doing Horror/Comedy!
Please make the full length.
This is spot-on and so hilarious! I would totally pay to see Wes Anderson doing a Horror/Comedy!
I would be down or a full length version of that. Man I can’t stop smiling that looked so cute! And spot on Owen Wilson voice!
The absolutely funniest thing I’ve seen on SNL in a very long time. I love Wes Anderson, love Ed Norton, love SNL. Kudos to the writers of this. This is the type of full length spoof, I’d pay money to see!
I don’t know if the full length spoof would be as good, but I agree that it was the funniest trailer parody I have seen in a long time, maybe ever.
does anyone know the last song playing in this video “i see the signs”
Funny. Every thread I have visited, somebody is desperate to find that song. Nobody has an answer. Googling the lyrics doesn’t help. My Shazam app pulls up every song on the show that night EXCEPT that one. Sounds like Michael Penn to me, but who knows?
Go to [www.extrememusic.com], type in “A Sign” in the search bar.
thanks PJC!