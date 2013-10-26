‘SNL’ spoofs Wes Anderson with ‘The Midnight Coterie Of Sinister Intruders’

There was widespread skepticism as to whether Edward Norton could pull off hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week. Sure, Norton is a talented, Oscar-nominated actor, but comedy isn’t the first thing you associate with the star of “American History X,” “The Illusionist” and “Fight Club.” Of course, Norton did just star in Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” and will appear in the director’s next film, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” next spring. Hmm, wonder who came up with the idea to film a spot-on spoof of Anderson films appropriately titled “The Midnight Coterie of Sinister Intruders?” And why do we think Anderson won’t think it’s that funny? (Oh, wait. He lives in Paris. He’ll never see it anyway).

For a taste of Norton’s fine impression of Owen Wilson and appearances by some of Anderson’s favorite thesps, watch the clip below.

(And if you’d actually like to see a feature version of “Coterie” let us know in the comments section.)

