‘SNL’ takes on ‘War Horse’ and misses out

#Andy Samberg #Jimmy Fallon
12.18.11 7 years ago 14 Comments

After you watch this bizarre parody of “War Horse” from last night’s “Saturday Night Live,” a few observations.

1. This skit is based on the play and not Steven Spielberg’s Oscar contending epic.

2. The horse in the movie is really played by a horse (don’t you worry about that).

3. Kenan Thompson and a puppet make a better Albert than Andy Samberg does.

4. The horse really doesn’t speak in either the play or the movie. (Perhaps a golden opportunity was missed there?)

5. Huge opportunity missed here to joke aboutthe obvious, but still hilarious line of “Boy, that Albert really loves that horse doesn’t he?” which has been heard after every performance of both the London and Broadway productions by at least half the exiting audience.

6. We wish the line, “You’re not just a War Horse Joey, you’re a friend horse” was actually in the movie.

7. HitFix contributor Ryan McGee thinks this the skit meant as an in-joke regarding regional theater, but if it is I’m not sure who will get the in joke. 

8. Not convinced this is the sort of publicity DreamWorks was looking for regarding their movie.

What did you think of the skit?

Oh, and the movie “War Horse” opens on Christmas day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andy Samberg#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSANDY SAMBERGAwards Campaignjimmy fallonKEENAN THOMPSONOSCARS 2012saturday night liveWAR HORSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP