‘SNL’ takes on ‘War Horse’ and misses out

After you watch this bizarre parody of “War Horse” from last night’s “Saturday Night Live,” a few observations.
1. This skit is based on the play and not Steven Spielberg’s Oscar contending epic.
2. The horse in the movie is really played by a horse (don’t you worry about that).
3. Kenan Thompson and a puppet make a better Albert than Andy Samberg does.
4. The horse really doesn’t speak in either the play or the movie. (Perhaps a golden opportunity was missed there?)
5. Huge opportunity missed here to joke aboutthe obvious, but still hilarious line of “Boy, that Albert really loves that horse doesn’t he?” which has been heard after every performance of both the London and Broadway productions by at least half the exiting audience.
6. We wish the line, “You’re not just a War Horse Joey, you’re a friend horse” was actually in the movie.
7. HitFix contributor Ryan McGee thinks this the skit meant as an in-joke regarding regional theater, but if it is I’m not sure who will get the in joke.
8. Not convinced this is the sort of publicity DreamWorks was looking for regarding their movie.
What did you think of the skit?
Oh, and the movie “War Horse” opens on Christmas day.
As someone who has seen the play, this sketch absolutely killed me. But it’s undoubtedly very specific and audiences who are unfamiliar probably missed the joke.
The skit’s obsurd. The only exposure I’ve had to War Horse” is the commercial and I can appreciate the sketch on it’s ridiculousness. The sketch was made so both, audiences who have seen the play and audiences who haven’t can get a good laugh.
Now what I don’t get is Greg’s critique. He’s so stuck on the target audience and specifics that he can’t appreciate some good ‘ol silly humor.
Greg, I think it was just made to make you laugh.
And I disagree with McGee. Anyone who saw the Tonys or has looked up “War Horse” on YouTube wouldn’t have had to go to see the show play in New York to understand the joke.
It was funny. I think you’re reading MUCH to much into it.
Greg is right, this was awful but not much worse than the typical SNL crap in recent years.
Way to have a sketch sail waaaaaaaaay over your head there, Greg. There’s more to the world than movies. Broaden your horizons a little.
The book is told from the horse’s point of view so that’s probably where they got that.
Haha, I feel like you should just straight up delete this post and act like it never happened. Or at least change the title to “Gregory Ellwood takes on ‘War Horse’ and misses out”.
It’s just funny to me that you felt strongly enough to write and publish this article but not strongly enough to actually research any part of what you’re talking about. What’s “bizarre” here is that the first thing on your list is how this wasn’t based on the movie but a play (which you clearly haven’t seen) but then bring up things like how “the horse is played by a horse in the movie”, that your “not convinced this is the sort of publicity DreamWorks was looking for regarding their movie”, and even have the audacity to give the article the heading: “PERHAPS THEY SHOULD HAVE WAITED TO SEE THE MOVIE?” Perhaps you should have waited to actually think through some (or any) of this.
Yes, this is pretty embarrassing. Not quite as bad as his earlier, “Why Green Lantern may be the purest DC movie!” article before he saw the movie (and when it was clear he doesn’t know anything about comics and was probably skimming Wikipedia and message board subject lines).
Oh Dryden, I must protest. To say I know nothing about comics is to say I know nothing about basketball or the Oscars. Moreover, after seeing ‘Green Lantern’ I ripped it for the missed opportunity was. Moreover, I’ll take a Brian Michael Bendis written comic over Geoff “overrated” Johns any day.
You call Geoff Johns, the man who has literally saved DC the last 6 years, time and time again, overrated, and hold up Bendis as your example of someone better? Bendis is okay, but he’s no Johns.
You may know comics, Greg, but your taste is… subjective. LOL.
Now, if you had said Bendis over Frank Miller, I’d be right there with you.
If you had said Bendis over Waid, well, I don’t think Waid is “overrated” per se, but Bendis is better.
If you had said Bendis over Winick, I would’ve driven out to L.A. and hugged you, because there is no more overrated writer in the HISTORY of comics than Judd Winick. And not just overrated, but so BAD you wonder how the hell this guy keeps getting jobs.
Winick is Uwe Boll bad, to mix my metaphor.
And Green Lantern was a missed opportunity anyone could see coming a mile away. You don’t turn Hal Jordon into a character from a teen soap, which is exactly what Greg “Teen Soap” Berlanti did.
“I don’t KNOW if I wanna be a hero, it’s so HARD, and everyone is so MEAN.”
Hal Jordan never ran away from anything in his life, and this complete and total idiot Berlanti had him run away from Oa after 5 minutes.
SMFH.
You’re totally wrong but I like you anyways, Greg.
Wow, you are terrible at this, how did you get this job? The opening line of the sketch is about how they can’t believe that their town was able to get a production of War Horse. The other guy who’s story you linked knows what he’s doing.
It’s just funny.
It’s just funny…