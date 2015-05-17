‘SNL’: Tom Brady is too charming to answer that question

#Tom Brady
05.17.15 3 years ago

Taran Killam poked fun at Tom Brady and Deflategate in a fresh way on Weekend Update: He used charm to get out of a bunch of damning questions. Colin Jost and Michael Che fell for it, those old softies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Brady
TAGScolin jostmichael cheTARAN KILLAMTOM BRADYWEEKEND UPDATE

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP