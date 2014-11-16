‘SNL’ imagines the most P.C. sitcom of all time with help from ‘OITNB’s’ Uzo Aduba

#SNL
11.16.14 4 years ago

I'm a staunch bleeding-heart liberal, but even I have to admit that the so-called “P.C. Police” can go too far sometimes. In this clip from last night's “SNL,” the show (perhaps partially inspired by last week's viral sensation “Too Many Cooks”?) imagines what would happen if a braindead family sitcom took every viewer criticism into account by actually implementing their ideas. The result? Kenan Thompson-Woody Harrelson love scenes, child soldiers and a face-licking “Crazy Eyes” (“Orange is the New Black's” Uzo Aduba). It's a strong sketch all around, but Kate McKinnon's frazzled, bangs-blowing mom stands out for me.

