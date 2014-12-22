Watch Amy Adams lose it during ‘SNL’s’ cut ‘Love, Actually’ sketch

#Pete Davidson #SNL
12.22.14 4 years ago

Five-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams is a consummate Hollywood professional, but even she couldn't hold it together when faced with the words “That little hole between your buttcheeks.” IN ALL CAPS. On live television. Sorry, not even Tommy Lee Jones could have kept a straight face here.

Hey, I love it when people crack on “SNL.” Remember the “Debbie Downer” sketches? Constant cracking. Constant hilarity.

The sketch, which takes off from the famed “You Are Perfect” cue card scene in “Love, Actually,” isn't a slam-dunk (it's no “VH1's Greatest Guys,” for example) but worth a watch just to see Adams lose her cool.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pete Davidson#SNL
TAGSAMY ADAMSPETE DAVIDSONRIOTsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP