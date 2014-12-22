Watch Amy Adams lose it during ‘SNL’s’ cut ‘Love, Actually’ sketch

Five-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams is a consummate Hollywood professional, but even she couldn't hold it together when faced with the words “That little hole between your buttcheeks.” IN ALL CAPS. On live television. Sorry, not even Tommy Lee Jones could have kept a straight face here.

Hey, I love it when people crack on “SNL.” Remember the “Debbie Downer” sketches? Constant cracking. Constant hilarity.

The sketch, which takes off from the famed “You Are Perfect” cue card scene in “Love, Actually,” isn't a slam-dunk (it's no “VH1's Greatest Guys,” for example) but worth a watch just to see Adams lose her cool.