“SNL” Weekend Update: Cecily Strong is out, Michael Che is in

Che, the “SNL” writer who left after last season to become a “Daily Show” correspondent, will be part of a two-man anchor team with Colin Jost. Strong, who joined the Weekend Update desk last year after one season, will remain a featured player. In making the change, Lorne Michaels says “This is about a new era, what feels appropriate for now. That”s why we did a lot of combinations and tests, and this is kind of where we came out.” He added that Weekend Update “struggled to find an identity last season.” PLUS: Michaels also announced that each Saturday night at 10 pm, instead of running an “SNL” rerun from the previous season, NBC will show one “SNL” episode from each of the previous 39 seasons of the show.