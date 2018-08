Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Liked Michael Bay’s “Armaggedon” but always felt it could use more cats? Well today is your lucky day, as “Saturday Night Live” has given the 1998 animal-cracker classic a dose of feline power with the help of Bruce Willis, “Kirby” and a nuke-launching kitty dubbed Fuzz Aldrin. Yeah, we like this version better too.

Follow RIOT on Twitter