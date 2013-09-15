‘SNL’s’ Cecily Strong to co-anchor ‘Weekend Update’ with Seth Meyers this season

Seth Meyers is getting a co-anchor on “Weekend Update.”

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Cecily Strong – who proved to be one of the show’s breakout performers last season – will be joining Meyers at the news desk in the upcoming season of the late-night sketch series, showrunner Lorne Michaels has revealed to the New York Times. Strong will make her big debut during the Sept. 28 premiere episode.

“Cecily, from the first show, was right there,” said Michaels in an interview with the newspaper. “She exploded.”

Michaels noted that Strong may segue into a solo anchor role later in the season, though he hopes to keep Meyers on even after he takes over Jimmy Fallon’s slot on “Late Night.”

Strong joined “SNL” at the beginning of last season and quickly became a standout player in the show’s cast. Among her popular recurring characters was Girl You Wished You Hadn”t Started a Conversation With at a Party, a regular during last season’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Do you think Strong is a good choice for the “Weekend Update” co-anchor position? Vote in the poll below to let us know what you think.